Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.45. 11,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,104. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

