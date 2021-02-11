Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $455.16 million, a PE ratio of -237.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

In related news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

