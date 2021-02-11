Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CWQXF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Pareto Securities cut Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castellum AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. Castellum AB has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

