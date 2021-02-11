Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 426.43 ($5.57).

Get Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) alerts:

Shares of MCRO stock opened at GBX 480.20 ($6.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 429.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 334.45. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 827.30 ($10.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L)’s payout ratio is currently -0.35%.

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.