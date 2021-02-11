Barclays Boosts Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Price Target to GBX 62

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LON:GEMD opened at GBX 49.40 ($0.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13. Gem Diamonds Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 69.93 ($0.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £68.99 million and a P/E ratio of -20.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.39.

In other Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

