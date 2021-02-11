Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

BWFG opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Research analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

