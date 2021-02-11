Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,256 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Bank OZK worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 622,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 362,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.49. 15,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,229. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OZK. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.