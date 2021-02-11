Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $361.66 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for $13.43 or 0.00030014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $275.24 million and approximately $361.66 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00060290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.99 or 0.01155393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.31 or 0.05601181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00045128 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00032607 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.