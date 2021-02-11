Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.44 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

