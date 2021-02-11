Balu Balakrishnan Sells 5,641 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $471,644.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $1,373,769.40.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,180 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,650 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 135.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 634,670 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.