Baker Tilly Financial LLC Takes $692,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $1,692,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $122.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

