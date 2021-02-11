Baker Tilly Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,877 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $63,863.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $1,628,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,016,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,045,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,277,881 shares of company stock valued at $77,610,169 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.