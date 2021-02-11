Baker Tilly Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mirova grew its stake in Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $275.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Truist downgraded Biogen to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.80.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

