Baker Tilly Financial LLC Makes New $471,000 Investment in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 52,946 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,367,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 107.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 44,243 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 44.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 142,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

