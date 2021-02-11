Baker Tilly Financial LLC Invests $556,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MO stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.
Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.