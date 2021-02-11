Baker Tilly Financial LLC Invests $556,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

