Baker Tilly Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $41.02 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,118.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

