Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.