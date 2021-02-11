Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

