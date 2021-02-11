Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,064,000 after buying an additional 141,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,963,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after purchasing an additional 447,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,076,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 334,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

CNI opened at $106.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $116.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

