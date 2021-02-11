Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 3,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.03. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

