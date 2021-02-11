Bailard Inc. Takes $570,000 Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NCR by 2,203.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after buying an additional 1,997,628 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at about $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 57.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,741 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 543.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 583,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in NCR during the third quarter worth about $11,079,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of NCR opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

