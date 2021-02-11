Bailard Inc. Takes $526,000 Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $963,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 396,478 shares of company stock worth $16,110,029 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $46.78 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.