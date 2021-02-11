Bailard Inc. Purchases 1,900 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OFC. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

