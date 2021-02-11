Bailard Inc. Buys 3,600 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after buying an additional 37,581 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POR stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

