Bailard Inc. Buys 3,177 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Flex by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Flex by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,530 shares of company stock worth $2,012,143 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

