Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $350.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Baidu traded as high as $304.24 and last traded at $295.04. 10,949,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 9,929,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.60.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

