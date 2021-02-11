Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $190.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.37.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $304.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.04. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $322.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

