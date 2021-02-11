Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Baidu from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.37.

BIDU stock opened at $304.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $322.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.04.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Baidu by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

