BAE Systems’ (BAESY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of BAESY remained flat at $$26.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 113,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,501. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.17. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 78.3% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after buying an additional 565,281 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

