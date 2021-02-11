Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Sells $357,049.71 in Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BMI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,164. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.