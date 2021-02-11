Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Cap Reaches $188.78 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $188.78 million and $77.87 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $81.44 or 0.00171056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00053232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00259921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00097797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00080222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00084843 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00061264 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

