Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.26–0.26 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $566.3-566.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.43 million.Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.04-0.04 EPS.

Shares of BW traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 125,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,530. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $406.71 million, a P/E ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at $90,644. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 39,094 shares of company stock worth $180,000. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

