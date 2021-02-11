Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Kenneth M. Young Acquires 17,094 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,053.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 65,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.67 million, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.
