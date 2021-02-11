Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Kenneth M. Young Acquires 17,094 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,053.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 65,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.67 million, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

