B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Cut to $10.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.75 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of BTG opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

