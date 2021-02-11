B. Riley Boosts Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Price Target to $41.00

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) had its price target raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.
VPG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.
Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.66 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $37.08.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.