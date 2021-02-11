B. Riley Boosts Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Price Target to $41.00

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) had its price target raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

VPG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.66 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $37.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

