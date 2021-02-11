AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Stock Price Up 9.7%

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s share price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 5,310,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 17,005,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

AZRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Dawson James cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). On average, equities analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

