Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,552. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

