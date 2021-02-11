Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.92. 457,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,737. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

