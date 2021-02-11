Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares rose 14.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.38. 283,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 70,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Aware alerts:

In other Aware news, CEO Robert A. Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,657.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Brian Barcelo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.26% of Aware worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK Â- Inquire, biometric services platform Â- BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform Â- Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.