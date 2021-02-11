Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,734,000 after acquiring an additional 539,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,992,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avient by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 663,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $54,926,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.