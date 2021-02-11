Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Avaya alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 148,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,265. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.