Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.70-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.21 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.37 EPS.

NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $33.45. 36,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $33.02.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.27.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

