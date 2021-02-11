Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Earnings Results

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVYA traded up $3.74 on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. 4,619,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,265. Avaya has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

