Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.27.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 7.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

