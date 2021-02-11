Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Piper Sandler

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

AVLR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $179.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -280.91 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $432,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,237 shares of company stock valued at $41,779,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,597,000 after buying an additional 375,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avalara by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,992,000 after buying an additional 131,272 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Avalara by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,677,000 after buying an additional 229,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.