Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 494,600 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the January 14th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

