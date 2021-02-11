Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $16.42 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

