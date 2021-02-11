Auctus One Day Volume Reaches $64,951.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 53% higher against the dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and $64,951.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.70 or 0.01158715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00055698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.39 or 0.05596753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00028426 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00045198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032541 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,340,060 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.