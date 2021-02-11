AT&T’s (T) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.12.

NYSE:T opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $203.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

