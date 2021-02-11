Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Up 12.6%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) was up 12.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.13 and last traded at $46.45. Approximately 1,140,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,345,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

The company has a market cap of $894.67 million, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56.

Get Atomera alerts:

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 566.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Atomera by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.